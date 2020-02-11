|
Herbert Pat Vinzant
Wetumpka - Herbert Pat Vinzant of Wetumpka, AL passed peacefully after an extended illness February 9, 2020. Pat, as all who knew him, was born November 2, 1931 in Plainville, Kansas. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leona Catherine (Garvert); his four children, Joni Vinzant Parvin (Andy), Cynthia Vinzant Ford (Ken), Kristi Vinzant Stewart (James), Jeffrey Vinzant (Ann) and grandchildren; Allie Parvin, Drew Parvin, Corey Ford, Aubrey Stewart, Aaron Stewart, and Zachary Cosby.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. The Requiem Mass will be held Thursday, February 13th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Wetumpka, AL at 10:00AM. CMSgt Vinzant will be buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL, Friday, February 14th at 12:30PM with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020