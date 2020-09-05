Herman B. FrancoMontgomery - Herman B. Franco (1929-2020) passed away on September 3, 2020, at the age of 91, following a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife Anne Hill Franco, his son Stuart and daughter-in-law Michelle. He was a long-time prominent member of the Montgomery County and Alabama State Bars, having graduated from The University of Alabama in 1951 and Alabama School of Law in 1956, following service to his country in the United States military. After practicing law with the late Judge Richard Emmet and with Wright, Long & Franco, he became a partner in 1966 with the firm that now bears his name, Copeland, Franco, Screws & Gill, where he practiced with the late Albert Copeland, Judge John C. Godbold, Judge Truman Hobbs and Euel A. Screws. He was widely regarded as one of the premier attorneys in the field of complex real estate financing, leasing and development in the nation, and was so recognized in Best Lawyers in American from its first edition forward. He also played an instrumental role in the growth of Montgomery. As a landowner, he developed the area of Zelda Road, which he named after his mother. Possessed of an intellect that was both brilliant and meticulous, and a trenchant wit, he was not only a loving husband and father, but a generous and loyal partner and friend.Herman was predeceased by his parents Simanto and Zelda Franco, his sister Sara Golinksy and his brother Dan Franco. He was an active member of Temple Beth Or. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 8th at 2:00 at Leak Memory Chapel. Remembrances may be made to the Montgomery Humane Society or The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra.