Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Prattville Wesleyan Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Prattville Wesleyan Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Hanson "Matt" Mattingly Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Hanson "Matt" Mattingly Jr. Obituary
Herman "Matt" Hanson Mattingly, Jr.

Herman "Matt" Hanson Mattingly, Jr., 76, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on March 7, 2020. Herman lived in Prattville, AL at the time of his passing. He was born in Robertsdale, AL on May 15, 1943 to his parents, Mary Lee Oma Crowe Mattingly and Herman Hanson Mattingly, Sr. Herman served over 30 years in the Marine Corps achieving one of the highest enlisted ranks of Master Gunnery Sergeant. Herman was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Herman is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Mattingly; their five children, Milissa Lee Mattingly Richardson, Carrie Elizabeth Mattingly Harris, Mary Mattingly Wynn, Herman Hanson Mattingly, III., and Robert Howard Wayne Mattingly; three siblings, Rose Mary Mattingly Brown, Roy Wayne Mattingly, and Martha Michelle Mattingly; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lee Oma Crowe Mattingly and Herman Hanson Mattingly, Sr.; three siblings, Nona Alice Mattingly Denton, Carl Howard Mattingly, and William Robert Mattingly; and one grandchild, Kacy Elizabeth Harris. A celebration of Herman's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Prattville Wesleyan Church with visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with dinner to follow. The family invites all who knew and loved Herman to join them in remembering and celebrating the amazing man he was.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -