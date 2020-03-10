|
Herman "Matt" Hanson Mattingly, Jr.
Herman "Matt" Hanson Mattingly, Jr., 76, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on March 7, 2020. Herman lived in Prattville, AL at the time of his passing. He was born in Robertsdale, AL on May 15, 1943 to his parents, Mary Lee Oma Crowe Mattingly and Herman Hanson Mattingly, Sr. Herman served over 30 years in the Marine Corps achieving one of the highest enlisted ranks of Master Gunnery Sergeant. Herman was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Herman is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Mattingly; their five children, Milissa Lee Mattingly Richardson, Carrie Elizabeth Mattingly Harris, Mary Mattingly Wynn, Herman Hanson Mattingly, III., and Robert Howard Wayne Mattingly; three siblings, Rose Mary Mattingly Brown, Roy Wayne Mattingly, and Martha Michelle Mattingly; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lee Oma Crowe Mattingly and Herman Hanson Mattingly, Sr.; three siblings, Nona Alice Mattingly Denton, Carl Howard Mattingly, and William Robert Mattingly; and one grandchild, Kacy Elizabeth Harris. A celebration of Herman's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Prattville Wesleyan Church with visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with dinner to follow. The family invites all who knew and loved Herman to join them in remembering and celebrating the amazing man he was.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020