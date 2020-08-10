1/
Herman Lee Evans
Herman Lee Evans

Mr. Evans, 67, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Garden, Macon, Ga.

Survivors include his two children, Hermana "Lori" Evans-McCall and Luchisha J. Herbert (Mark A.); grandchild, Mekhi D. Thompson; sisters, Doretha Bradley (Randy) and Loretha Brooks.

Public Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2PM - 3PM ONLY Jones Mortuary




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
