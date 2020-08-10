Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman Lee Evans



Mr. Evans, 67, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Garden, Macon, Ga.



Survivors include his two children, Hermana "Lori" Evans-McCall and Luchisha J. Herbert (Mark A.); grandchild, Mekhi D. Thompson; sisters, Doretha Bradley (Randy) and Loretha Brooks.



Public Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2PM - 3PM ONLY Jones Mortuary









