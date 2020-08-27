1/
Hervine Bedgood
Hervine Bedgood

Bedgood, Mr. Hervine graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Bedgood Cemetery Greenville, AL

He leaves to cherish his memories his three children: Earnestine Bickerstaff, Belvia (Herbert) Brown, Bernard (Mary) Bedgood all of Montgomery, AL; a loving 100 year old sister of Merced, California, (9) grandchildren, (11) great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donation can be made in Mr. Bedgood's honor to Bethlehem Baptist Church 748 N. Bethlehem Rd Greenville, AL 36037

Hudson Funeral Service, Directing






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bedgood Cemetery
