Resources
More Obituaries for Hewey Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hewey Holman "Hb" Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hewey Holman "Hb" Barnes Obituary
Hewey "HB" Holman Barnes

Tallassee - Hewey "HB" Holman Barnes, 44, of Tallassee, Alabama departed this life on

Friday, October 18, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rita Turner Barnes, his father Henry Barnes, his sisters Peggy and Rita Faye.

HB is survived by his loving daughter Sarah Barnes, his only grandson; Onyx "Gideon" Quinn, his love and companion Shyanne Johnson, a sister, Brenda Gail, brothers; Dewey Barnes, Henry Wayne Barnes Edward Barnes and Reid Barnes

A celebration of Hb's life will be held by the family on Saturday October 26th, 2019 at 2pm at the family cemetery located at 78 Deer Path in Tallassee Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hewey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.