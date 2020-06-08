Hilda Horton Watters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Horton Watters

Montgomery - Hilda Horton Watters, age 89 of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00AM with Rev. Randall J. Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Hilda was born August 12, 1930 in Carrollton, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert "Bob" Watters; her parents, Onis Jackson Horton and Alice Green Horton Moses; two brothers, Pete Horton and Ellis Horton; and two sisters, Bonnie Brock and Catherine Brock. Hilda was a wonderful seamstress and cook who loved doing for others. She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Newsome (Dean), Barbara Meeks (Mike), Janis McDonald (Robin); six grandchildren, Bobby Cannon (Amy), Meloni Carter (Steve), Marshall Cargile, Michelle Cargile, April Griffin (Lee), Cheryl Bullard (Bobby); and a host of great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Steve Carter, Bobby Bullard, Tyler Bullard, Kolby Cargile, Matthew Motley and James Burdick






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved