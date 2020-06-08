Hilda Horton WattersMontgomery - Hilda Horton Watters, age 89 of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00AM with Rev. Randall J. Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Hilda was born August 12, 1930 in Carrollton, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert "Bob" Watters; her parents, Onis Jackson Horton and Alice Green Horton Moses; two brothers, Pete Horton and Ellis Horton; and two sisters, Bonnie Brock and Catherine Brock. Hilda was a wonderful seamstress and cook who loved doing for others. She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Newsome (Dean), Barbara Meeks (Mike), Janis McDonald (Robin); six grandchildren, Bobby Cannon (Amy), Meloni Carter (Steve), Marshall Cargile, Michelle Cargile, April Griffin (Lee), Cheryl Bullard (Bobby); and a host of great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Steve Carter, Bobby Bullard, Tyler Bullard, Kolby Cargile, Matthew Motley and James Burdick