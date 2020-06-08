Mr. Hilton Herbert Godwin



Mr. Hilton Herbert Godwin, age 79 of Prattville, AL, passed away on May 22, 2020.



He was born on October 26, 1940 to Thadus Thurmon and Treeva Hazel (Teel) Godwin. Hilton grew up in Mobley Creek Community and attended Pleasant Home School where he played on the 1959 State Championship basketball team. After graduation, he served in the Alabama National Guard. Hilton earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Troy State University and his Juris Doctorate degree from Faulkner University's Thomas Goode Jones School of Law. He spent the majority of his career at Alabama Farm Bureau (Alfa Insurance).



He is survived by his wife, Sandra Godwin; sister, Rebecca Colvin (Charles); brother, Larry W. Godwin (Patty); children, Michael Godwin (Sandra C.), Chris Godwin (Missy), Melissa Godwin, Heather McGovern (Chris), and Ted McQuiston; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of the Life of Hilton Godwin will be held at Buena Vista, 641 County Road 4, Prattville, Alabama, on Friday, June 26, from 6 - 9 p.m. A memorial service will also be held at Mobley Creek Baptist Church, 2367 Brooklyn Road, Andalusia, Alabama, on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mobley Creek Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Loris Paul 1749 J & B McDonald Loop, Andalusia, AL 36421. Contributions can also be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



The family would appreciate any memories and pictures of Hilton be shared through his Facebook page.









