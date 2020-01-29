Services
Alabama Cremation Center
21927 Highway 280
Camp Hill, AL 36850
(256) 896-4151
Hollis (Col. Usaf, Ret.) Lunsford

Hollis (Col. Usaf, Ret.) Lunsford Obituary
Hollis Lunsford (Col. USAF, Ret.)

Hollis Lunsford passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 92. A funeral service will be held for Hollis Lunsford on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CST at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama. Jimmy Yates will be officiating. A visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. CST until the funeral hour at 3:00 p.m. CST.

Hollis Lunsford was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Lunsford; son, Glenn T. Lunsford (Col. USAF, Ret.); 1 brother and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Roxanna Bain Lunsford; children, Hollis E. Lunsford (Joy), Guy D. Lunsford (JoAnn), Kenneth S. Lunsford (Barbara), Jim Bain, Jr. (Debbie), Larry Bain (Sharon), Lori Bain Rayfield (Jerry); 30 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ed Lunsford.

Col. Lunsford served in the Army, Navy and Air Force; in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam where he volunteered for that assignment and was awarded the Bronze Star.

Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
