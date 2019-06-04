|
Homer Neal Lewis
Baker Hill - Homer Neal Lewis, 97, of Baker Hill, AL died at home on June 1, 2019. Neal was born on Feb 5, 1922 in Baker Hill.
He attended API (later Auburn University), but left school the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed. He enlisted in the US Army and returned to Baker Hill to farm while waiting to be called into action. He married school sweetheart, Eloise Carroll in May of 1942. They remained married nearly 70 years until her death in 2011. He was sent to the Philippines during WWII and was away from home for a total of 36 months during WWII. After the war, he returned to API, completing his BS (1950) and MS (1959) in Ag Education.
Neal spent much of his adult life traveling the state in the education, support and promotion of agriculture assisting with livestock shows, fairs, and supporting ag teachers. Neal retired in 1987 after 37 yrs on the State Agribusiness Supervisory Staff as the State Livestock Specialist. Throughout his career and retirement, Neal was involved in numerous ag-related organizations and received countless awards and recognition for distinguished service in the name of agriculture including being inducted into the Alabama Agriculture Hall of Honor (1988) and naming recognition of the HN Lewis Swine Barn at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL. An active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) since 1937, he received the Honorary State Farmer Degree (AL State FFA) and the Honorary American Farmer Degree (National FFA). He served as the State Advisor for the AL Young & Adult Farmers Educational Association and was on the National Peanut Festival Board for many years. He was heavily involved with the Alabama Rural Rehabilitation Corp, the AL Agricultural Museum Board, the AL FFA Foundation, and 70 years of continuous membership in the American Legion.
Upon retirement, he and Eloise returned to their farm in Baker Hill. His granddaughters fondly remember his teasing and the many lessons learned in their summers spent on the farm taking care of hogs, planting 1000 pine trees by hand "for fun," feeding the fish, and going over the land lines. Friends remember his kindness, quick wit and infectious smile. He wanted to help people by teaching them the value of hard work. He lived by the FFA Motto: "Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve" every day of his life. Favorite past-times were "piddling" around the farm, arguing just for the sake of challenging the other person, watering and mowing his grass, satisfying his sweet tooth and eating anything Eloise cooked. Neal is survived by his daughter, Susan Hinds (Perry) (Auburn), granddaughters Robin Hinds Martin (Steve) (Auburn) and Maj Kathryn Hinds of the USAF (Honolulu, HI), great-granddaughters, Reagan and Hannah Martin (Auburn) and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 12:00 pm at the National Peanut Festival campus in Dothan, AL with a celebration of Neal's life immediately following at 1:00 pm. A family graveside service will follow at Pond Bethel Church Cemetery in Baker Hill, AL. with Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the following: The Pond Bethel Church Cemetery Fund c/o Perry Hinds 385 S Brookwood Dr Auburn, AL 36830 or to the H.N. Lewis FFA Scholarship (made out to the Alabama FFA Association) c/o Kenny Boyd 3410 Skyway Dr Auburn, AL 36830-6444. When submitting a donation, indicate that it is in honor of HN Lewis.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 4, 2019