Homer Ray Reeves, Sr.
Homer Reeves, 86 passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after fighting a five year battle with kidney disease. He was born and raised in Butler and Crenshaw Counties where he lived for 51 years before marrying his wife, Lucretia Reeves, who survives him after 33 years of marriage. He will be buried in a private service on April 16, 2020, at Ivy Creek Church Cemetery, in the Mulberry Statesville Community, Autauga County. The youngest of eleven children, he is survived by one brother, W. T. Reeves (Edna) of Ft. Deposit, a daughter, Dr. Melondie Reeves Carter (Raz), of Tuscaloosa, AL and a son, Homer Reeves, Jr. (Jennifer) of Crenshaw County; Six step children: Linda Walker (Mike), Ruby Jo Caver (Larry), Karen King, Lucretia Cleckler (Evan), David Smedley (Brenda), and Charles Smedley (Jamar). Also surviving are six grandchildren, Raz Carter III, Ry Carter (Meagan), Justin Reeves (Camden), Sawyer Reeves, Kimberly Till and Tyler Carter; seven step grandchildren, Jody Caver, Gregory Caver (Mallory), Patrick Walker (Andria), Peyton Walker (Callie), Cheney Hamilton (Randal), Dalton King, Caleb Cleckler and Caitlyn Bowen; great grandchildren Raz Carter IV, Anderson, Grayson and Lawson Carter, Luke and Huck Reeves, Beckman and Charlie Raine Caver, Turner and Teagan Walker and Callen Hamilton. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and honorary bearers, his other children.
As a young boy, Homer was known for his baseball prowess which grew into a great love for Alabama Football. He enjoyed several vocations, among them logger, truck driver, lawn service work and always growing and peddling fresh vegetables. Reading the Bible and speaking God's word were precious to him. The people of Bethel, Ivy Creek and Mt. Zion Methodist churches were special to him as were his pastor, Richard Lucus and wife, Jamilla.
We were always amazed at the kindness shown him during his illness. Whether you spoke a sweet word, helped him up a stair or bought his fresh boiled peanuts, he was grateful to you. Thank you and God bless each one.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020