Dr. Hortense Hester
Montgomery - Dr. Hortense Hester passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Montgomery to Roland Arthur Hester, Jr. and Josie Lee Almon Hester. Dr. Hester spent her lifetime in the classroom as a noteworthy educator in Physical Education. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Judson College in 1954; and then taught physical education and mathematics in local high schools. She continued to pursue her education and received a Master's degree from the University of Alabama in 1959. She went on to teach physical education at the university level for over 30 years, with most of those years at the University of West Alabama. During this time, she received a Doctorate degree in Physical Education from Indiana University in 1972. She retired as the chairman of the physical education department in 1986 at UWA. Dr. Hester was also a charter member of the National Association of Physical Education in Higher Education; and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting with her friends at her vacation home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Roland Arthur Hester III. She is survived by her sister, Jane Hester Mann of Birmingham; sister-in-law, Mary Coleman Hester of Montgomery; six nieces and nephews; as well as many great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:30pm at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to Gloria Stout for her kind friendship and to the nursing staff at John Knox Manor for their excellent care.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019