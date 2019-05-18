Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Keith Wilkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Keith Wilkins Obituary
Howard Keith Wilkins

Montgomery - Howard Keith Wilkins, father, grandfather, uncle, dear friend, and World War II Veteran, passed away on May 16, 2019, three days after his 95th birthday.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Wilkins McGuire; the apples of his eye, Kelsey and Robert Conrick; sister-in-law, Bess Wilkins; generations of nieces and nephews; "adopted" family, Randy and LaDonna Golden and family; devoted friend, Mary Beth Boyette; and his Wesley Gardens family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Murrell Wilkins; twin brother, Harold K. Wilkins; and two sisters, Ida Pate and Wilma Brandon.

Howard was a gifted singer and ministered to many throughout his years as a faithful and dedicated member of Frazer United Methodist Church and worship leader at Wesley Gardens.

Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm with a Celebration of Life at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Wesley Gardens; Comfort Care Hospice; and many friends and family who have offered prayers, love, and support.

Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Gardens, Comfort Care Hospice, or a .

"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21, NIV.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now