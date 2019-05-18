|
Howard Keith Wilkins
Montgomery - Howard Keith Wilkins, father, grandfather, uncle, dear friend, and World War II Veteran, passed away on May 16, 2019, three days after his 95th birthday.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Wilkins McGuire; the apples of his eye, Kelsey and Robert Conrick; sister-in-law, Bess Wilkins; generations of nieces and nephews; "adopted" family, Randy and LaDonna Golden and family; devoted friend, Mary Beth Boyette; and his Wesley Gardens family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Murrell Wilkins; twin brother, Harold K. Wilkins; and two sisters, Ida Pate and Wilma Brandon.
Howard was a gifted singer and ministered to many throughout his years as a faithful and dedicated member of Frazer United Methodist Church and worship leader at Wesley Gardens.
Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm with a Celebration of Life at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Wesley Gardens; Comfort Care Hospice; and many friends and family who have offered prayers, love, and support.
Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Gardens, Comfort Care Hospice, or a .
"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21, NIV.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 19, 2019