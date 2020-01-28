|
Howard Lanier Duncan
Montgomery - Howard Lanier Duncan, 78, was united with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama at home surrounded by his family. Howard was the image of a kind and faithful servant to all those around him. His sweet spirit and giving nature was always welcoming and genuine to others. As a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed greatly. The family grieves his loss but celebrates his life.
He was born on November 24, 1941 in Crenshaw County to the late George and Bernice Duncan. He was the third of four children. He retired from Moody Tire Service where he was an exemplary employee for 39 years. While he was attending Goodwyn Junior High School he met and later married the love of his life, Judy, on September 8, 1964. Their love story continued for 55 years.
Howard's priority in life was always his family. He dedicated his life to his wife and children and made a difference in their lives every single day. His motto in life was "what good are you, if you can't help somebody out". He was a devoted member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church where he served in many different ways. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as collecting nostalgic items which reminded him of the "good ole days".
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rev. Charles Duncan and sister, Magdalene Ringh. Survivors include his wife, Judy Duncan; son, Danny Duncan (Jennifer); daughter, Lisa Branum (Clay); his loving grandchildren Benton and Lola Kate who adored their beloved "Poppy" and his sister, Polly Tillery.
Visitation will take place at Eastern Hills Baptist Church (3604 Pleasant Ridge Road, Montgomery, AL) starting at 11:30 am with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 30th. Following the service, the burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
You may honor his memory with flowers sent to Leak Memory Chapel or a donation to Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020