Howard Sanders Ledbetter
Howard Sanders Ledbetter

Prattville - LEDBETTER, Howard Sanders, 92, resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Prattville Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday at Prattville Memorial from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Ledbetter; parents, Tomme Sanders Ledbetter and Cora Brand Ledbetter; one brother, Tomme Wallace Ledbetter; three sisters, Hazel Ledbetter McGarr, Nettie Pearl Hattaway, Louise Stearns; and a grandson, James McLean. He is survived by his son, Howard S. Ledbetter (Tammy); four daughters, Linda Driver (Ron), Patricia Lafollette, Brenda Walker, June Ledbetter; two sisters, Betty Paulk (Fred), Cleano Lumpkin; one brother, James Ledbetter; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

To express online condolences please visit

prattvillememorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
