Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Hugh Praytor
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church in Cloverdale Park
Montgomery, AL
Visitation
Following Services
fellowship hall
Montgomery - Dr. Hugh B. Praytor Jr., age 96, died after a short illness on February 23, 2019. Hugh's spirit is now living a joyous, everlasting life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Hugh was born on a dairy farm two miles from Trussville, Alabama to Hugh B. Praytor Sr. and Irene Praytor. He attended Hewit High School in Trussville where he graduated as Valedictorian. Hugh went on to graduate from University of Alabama Medical School. Hugh received a B.A. and M.D. degree from the University of Alabama and Deans award from the Medical College of The University of Alabama. He completed his residency at Duke University Hospital, specializing in dermatology. Hugh also served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was honorably discharged in 1952, with the rank of Captain. He began his private practice of dermatology in Montgomery in 1952 and retired forty-one years later in 1993. Hugh was married to Katherine Cox until her death in 1986. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sara Darden Praytor; two children, Hugh David Praytor (Celeste) and Linda Irene Moody; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was a devoted member of The First United Methodist Church in Cloverdale Park, where he served his church and community with grace and faith.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church in Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, Alabama. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. A private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Praytor family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at John Knox Manor Nursing Home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
