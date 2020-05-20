Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Hugh Howard Hines

Hugh Howard Hines Obituary
Hugh Howard Hines

Montgomery - Hugh Howard Hines passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia Beaty Hines; parents, Walter Dewitt and Bessie Hines; brothers, Fred Hines, Melvin Hines, Walter D. Hines, Jr.; sisters, Marion Hines Ritchey, Frances Hines Edwards, Margaret Hines Smith, Myrtle Hines Skylarski, and Mary Kate Hines. Survivors include his children, Jennifer Arnold (Roy), Keith Hines (Terry), Rhonda King (Larry); grandchildren, Chris R. Arnold, Nigel Arnold (Tracy), Travis Hines (Amanda), Austin Hines, Matt King (Samantha), Nick King, Candace King Ellis (Todd); 7 great grandchildren; and his brother, Billy Hines, of Mint Hill, NC.

Hugh grew up in Columbus, NC, where his father was the sheriff of Polk County. He attended Spartanburg Jr. College where he played basketball and holds several records to this day. He went on to graduate from Troy University with a degree in criminal justice. He served in the USAF during the Vietnam War and received several medals and commendations. After 25 years of service, he retired as Master Sergeant. Hugh loved sports and was a huge NC Tarheels basketball fan. He enjoyed his family, music, dancing and he loved his dogs. He was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 pm with a Chapel Service at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. The family will accept flowers, or you may make a donation to Pilots for Christ, PO Box 707, Monroeville, AL, 36461 in memory of Hugh.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 20 to May 21, 2020
