Ida Elizabeth Young
Prattville - Young, Ida Elizabeth, 82, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Trinity United Methodist Church with Dr. Ken Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Leola Lunsford; husband, Jerrell Evans Young; and one sister, Mary Ellen Lunsford. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Wilson and Jeri Young; three sons, Paul Young, Richard (Lani) Young and John Y oung; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert L. (Andrea) Lunsford; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 22, 2019