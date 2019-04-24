Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
For more information about
Imogene Garnett
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Montgomery - Jean Garnett passed from this life, in her home on Easter day, April 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Jean at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with a private burial for family following the service at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.

Imogene Shumake Garnett was born in Heard County, Georgia on October 8, 1928, the daughter of Asie Earnest Shumake and Lila Mae Payne Shumake. Jean lived a life that embodied love, faith, and commitment to her family. She was raised by Share Croppers in Georgia as one of eight siblings, and eventually worked her way up to establish herself with a thirty-year-plus career at Sears.

It was at Sears where she met her husband, Richard, and they remained married for 69 years until he predeceased her on February 1, 2018. Jean and Richard moved to Montgomery in 1992 and became long time members of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church.

Jean was a talented oil painter and enjoyed gardening. When not at church, Jean and Richard could be found working in their yard, spending time with beloved neighbors, or watching football.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Glenda S. Flores and Sandra A. Garnett, three grandchildren, Albert S. Flores, Jr. (Doemiko), Carley Flores-Adams (Christopher), Catherine Flores, and four great-grandchildren, Miriam, Thomas, Scarlett, and Xochiquetzal. Three brothers, Wayne, Jack, and Earnest also survive her.

For online condolences, please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019
