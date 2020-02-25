Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
N. Court Street Missionary Baptist Church
1900 Jackson Ferry Road
Montgomery - HARRIS, Inez B., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away February 20, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at N. Court Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 Jackson Ferry Road, 36110, with Pastor Dr. Clifford Prevo officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Harris will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
