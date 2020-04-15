Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira James Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ira James Wilson Obituary
Ira James Wilson

Montgomery - Mr. Ira James Wilson a resident of Montgomery, AL expired April 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Hank Williams-Oakwood Annex Cemetery, 1304 Upper Wetumpka Road, Montgomery, AL 36107. Ira leaves to cherish a dedicated friend and brother Connie (Michelle) Smith. He also leaves a host of cousins and friends. Ira began his career with the city line bus system in 1973 which is now known as Montgomery Area Transit. He was a dedicated worker for 47 years. He also served on the Executive Board for the local union 765.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -