Ira James Wilson
Montgomery - Mr. Ira James Wilson a resident of Montgomery, AL expired April 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Hank Williams-Oakwood Annex Cemetery, 1304 Upper Wetumpka Road, Montgomery, AL 36107. Ira leaves to cherish a dedicated friend and brother Connie (Michelle) Smith. He also leaves a host of cousins and friends. Ira began his career with the city line bus system in 1973 which is now known as Montgomery Area Transit. He was a dedicated worker for 47 years. He also served on the Executive Board for the local union 765.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020