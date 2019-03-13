Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Irene Barnett
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
1936 - 2019
Montgomery - Irene Schofield Barnett was born on May 23, 1936. She went to her heavenly home on March 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Simmons Eggers; her father, Odie Lanuel Eggers; her husbands, Clyde D. Schofield and Jerry T. Barnett; sister, Mary McLeod; two brothers, Willie and Foye Eggers. She is survived by her daughters; Lisa Sims (Lynn), Anita Harris (Sam) and Susan Geddie (Robbie); her son, Michael Barnett; her sisters, Ann Armstrong, Dorothy Rollins, Joyce Dantlzer, and Carolyn Smith; brothers, Phillip Eggers and Bill Eggers. She is also survived by her grandchildren. A visitation for Irene will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
