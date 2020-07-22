Irene Self Hope
Montgomery - A Graveside Service for Ms. Irene Self Hope, 92, of Montgomery, Alabama will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Equality United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Gary Blair officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Equality United Methodist Church.
Ms. Hope passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Titus, Alabama in 1927 and moved to Montgomery, Alabama in 1952. Since 1954, she was a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she met numerous lifelong friends. For over 25 years, she volunteered as a "Pink Lady" for Baptist Hospital in Montgomery. She was a past member of the Alabama Women's Golf Association, chaired the Alabama Women's Amateur State Championship Golf Tournament in 1986, and hosted a number of junior golfers during this time period. She was a longtime member of the Montgomery Art Guild, Entre Nous Arts Club, Elmore County Art Guild, Selma Art Guild, Alabama World Affairs Council, and the Knife and Fork Club of Montgomery. She was particularly fond of the friendships she made while taking art lessons and showing paintings at various exhibits and places like Gallery One, SAC's Gallery, Regions Bank, and St. John's Episcopal Church Women's Bazaar. Lastly, Irene was known as a passionate gardener; an avid world traveler; a fan of Atlanta Braves baseball and the University of Alabama.
Irene is survived by her sons, J. Wade (Glenda), Tom, Jimmy (Pam), Steve (Irene), and Mark (Beth); eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; along with her sisters; Jean Sims, Gladys Smith and Dorothy Hopkins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Stella Mae Self of Equality, Alabama, with sisters Lula Pearl Self, Fronie Mae Self Hay, and Mary Ann Self Hay, along with brothers Dan Self, Hoover Self, Monroe Self, and Preston Self.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to Equality United Methodist Church in Equality, Alabama, Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Inn, Answered Prayer Home Health, and Comfort Care Hospice for their service and support.
.
