Iris Mann Arledge
Iris Mann Arledge

Montgomery - Mrs. Iris Mann Arledge, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away July 26, 2020 at the age of 66. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Northcutt. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Arledge is survived by her husband, Danny Arledge; children, Stacey Webb (Jay), David Arledge (Jennifer),and Matt Arledge (Brittany); grandchildren, Nicholas, Reese, Claire, Zachary, Alex, Scarlett, Kaelyn and Madelyn; siblings, Allen Mann (Jeanie), Gary Mann (Barb), Harold Mann (Julie), Brenda Fowler (Buzz) and Beverly Boles (Jerry) and a host of other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Willa Dean Mann. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, //www.st.jude.org or favorite charity.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 10:00AM until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road
Tallassee, AL 36078
(334) 283-6801
