|
|
Ivy Berman Buhl
Carmel, CA - August 22, 1938 - July 13, 2019
Ivy Berman Buhl, passed into eternal life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the youthful age of 80.
She was an inspiration to her family and her wide circle of friends and influence, to live life to the fullest, to love with all one's heart, and to serve the Creator with purpose. She lived an extraordinary and varied life, prone to taking great leaps of faith and creating networks of loving friends wherever she went.
Born in Troy, Alabama, she moved to Montgomery at a young age. Graduating from Lanier High School, she received an AA degree from Stephen's College and BA from Auburn University. She and her husband, Knight Berman Sr., had two children ~ Knight and Victoria. The family enjoyed the theatrical community in Montgomery where Ivy acted in, and even directed, several plays. She was also involved in many civic and charitable endeavors.
From earning her pilot's license, to whitewater rafting, to traveling, to motorcycling, to bungee jumping to scuba diving ~ Ivy enjoyed adventures. By keeping active and going to the gym, even up to a couple of weeks before she passed, she redefined age to everyone who met her.
When Ivy was first exposed to a friend who had become "born again" she rolled her eyes in disdain. However, when she, herself, embraced Christ as Lord and Savior, He became the Light of her life, and she served him with charisma and whole-hearted devotion.
She worked in women's ministry at Eastwood Church ~ as well as spoke at many engagements, luncheons, and retreats to women throughout Alabama.
From being the first female television news anchor at channel WSFA in Alabama, to reinventing herself as an international speaker and author (Discovering Your Purpose) during her 50's, and yet again, transforming in her 60's by gaining her 2nd master's degree and launching a whole new career in Biblical Counseling in Monterey, California, to be close to her grandchildren ~ she was constantly a source of joy and inspiration to all who knew her.
During her years on the Monterey Peninsula, she invested loving involvement in her children and grandchildren, always attending school activities and events. She delighted in creating a beautiful home with her devoted husband Clay, and they enjoyed opening their home for Bible studies, family gatherings and parties in her (long-dreamed-of) Monterey Bay oceanview home. They also enjoyed many travels together, among them: Alaska, Mexico, Italy, Greek Islands, Australia, and New Zealand.
Her daughter recalls there were two things countless people said to her when they found out Ivy was her mother. The first was always spoken in an incredulous tone "Your mom's Ivy Berman!?!" When she heard this even in the far reaches of Monterey, she laughed and realized her mother will always be a celebrity to those who watched her on TV.
The second sentiment, expressed by many of Ivy's friends and people she had counseled, was usually accompanied by an embrace, and said with resolute devotion, "You have no idea how much your mom has helped me. She has changed my life so much."
Ivy is preceded by her father Dr. Harold Douglas Mauk, mother Madeline Williams Mauk, brothers Bill Mauk and Dr. Bryant Douglas Mauk, and first husband Knight Harris Berman.
Her spirit is carried on by her loving husband Dr. Clay Buhl, her children Knight Harris Berman, Jr. (partner Kate Campbell), and Victoria Berman Ausonio (husband Andrew Ausonio, children Amanda Ivy Ausonio and
Andrew Dante Ausonio) and stepdaughter Angel Abdelazim (husband Sam Abdelazim and child Jovan), and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family who were much loved by her. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who enriched Ivy's life with love, friendship, and prayers.
Contributions in Ivy's memory may be sent to The Bridge Restoration Ministry in Pacific Grove, Ca. (tbrm.org)
Please visit thepaulmortuary.com to sign Ivy's guest book, read a more detailed obituary, and share thoughts or memories with the family, to comfort them in this time. (guest book may also be found at legacy.com)
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Monterey, 3001 Salinas Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 on Saturday, August 3rd, at 10 am.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019