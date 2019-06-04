|
Mr. J. Bernard "Bernie" Brannan, Jr.
Auburn - J. Bernard "Bernie" Brannan, Jr. (also known as "Bosco P. Brannan," "Fat Man," "Hot Dog," "Big Bern," "Pop," "Padre," or "Coach," depending on who you asked), a man of many nicknames and the bestower of many more, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 1, 2019 in Auburn, home to the community and University he loved.
Born in Montgomery on August 27, 1951, he was sixty-seven years old. He graduated from Montgomery Catholic High School, then Auburn University, where he joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After Auburn, he went to the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law. Out of law school, he clerked for the Honorable Joseph Phelps on the Circuit Court of Montgomery County. He also represented the City of Montgomery and Mayor Emory Folmar for nineteen years. Mr. Brannan had a distinguished and successful career in private practice, when he relentlessly and zealously advocated for his clients and never shied away from challenging an injustice, often pro bono.
Mr. Brannan was devoted to selfless service, and volunteered his time to the Montgomery Lions Club, the YMCA of Greater Montgomery Youth Football Leagues, AUM Dixie Baseball, and served on the Board of Directors of Baby Steps.
While living in Montgomery, Mr. Brannan was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council. After moving to Auburn in 2011, he became a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He deeply loved his parish and its community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Bernard Brannan, Sr. and Evelyn Crum Brannan, as well as his sisters, Mary Evelyn Brannan Marcinowski, and Elizabeth Ann Brannan Patton. He is survived by his loving wife, Pollyanna McAdams Brannan; four children: Katie Brannan Upchurch (David), J. Bernard "Bernie" Brannan, III (Jessica), Patrick McAdams "Mac" Brannan, and Bailey Nicole Brannan; three grandchildren: Ann Brannan Upchurch, David Edward "Tripp" Upchurch, III, and Morgan Moore Upchurch; several in-laws, nieces, and nephews; and countless friends, including the "Fat Brothers BBQ" crew, his Pinedale neighbors, the 1966-1968 Catholic High football teams, his Cursillo group brothers, fraternity brothers, newsletter recipients, assistant coaches, players, fellow parishioners, and many others who he certainly would remember but we cannot.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Visitation will be held the evening prior, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Reverend Victor Ingalls will be officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Eufaula, Alabama.
Mr. Brannan will be dearly missed by many, but he will forever be remembered by all he met for his selflessness, service, storytelling, quick wit, and his ability to make all around him know how important they were to him.
The family respectfully declines flowers, and instead asks that donations be made in his honor to Baby Steps to continue his love and support. P.O. Box 713 Auburn, AL 36831, https://www.baby-steps.org/donate.html
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 4, 2019