Jack L. Moore
Prattville - MOORE, Jack L., 76, of Prattville, AL passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Brother Glenn Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with military honors. Visitation will be held at Prattville Memorial on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Anthony Moore; son, Michael Moore, of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Raquel Sauls of Panama City Beach, FL; brothers, James "Jim" Moore (Barb), of Liberty, MO, Jerry Moore, of Smithville, MO; and sister, Jeannie Pike "Sis", of Hot Springs, AR; and numerous extended family members and friends. Jack was a member of East Memorial Baptist Church, and he spent countless hours working with Habitat for Humanity and also served on the Board of Directors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to East Memorial Baptist Church at 1320 Old Ridge Rd., Prattville, AL 36066.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019