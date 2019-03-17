Jack Mathes Holley, Sr.



Deatsville - June 2, 1936-March 14, 2019



Jack Mathes Holley Sr., lifelong resident of Deatsville, Ala., passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of March 14.



Jack was a perfect human being: Half the time you wanted to hug his neck; half the time you wanted to wring it. He gratefully served his loving God and Savior.



Jack loved life, and he loved people. He was a champion of the underdog and a servant to his community.



A graduate of Holtville High School, he served in the United States Air Force before making his career in insurance. He then turned to public service, where, in his two terms on the Elmore County Commission, he focused his efforts on making roads and bridges safe for school buses and residential traffic, but he was never too busy to roll up his sleeves and cut limbs or clear debris after a storm. As commissioner, he led successful efforts to open the toll road from Wetumpka to East Montgomery and to build the Elmore County Judicial Complex. He served as Sunday School director at Shoal Creek Baptist Church for many years and later served as a deacon at Mitts Chapel Baptist Church.



Jack loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pat; children Diane Darnell (Ronald), Matt Holley (Donna), and Layne Holley (Mary Katherine Moore); grandchildren Ronnie Darnell, Brian Darnell (Michelle), Chris Holley, Lisa Grier (Jimmy), Kelsie Holley, Slade Holley (Rachel); 11 great-grandchildren; his brothers Paul Holley and Jerry Holley (Sandy) and his sister Judy O-Bar (Bill). He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Mathes Holley and Agnes Dee Cooper, stepmother Elsie Holley, and brothers Larry Martin and Frankie Martin.



Services will be conducted at Brookside Funeral Home in Millbrook, Ala. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, at 2 p.m., followed immediately by a graveside service at Wetumpka City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Elmore County Humane Shelter, Gideons International, your church, or . Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary