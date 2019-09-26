|
Jack Milton Curtis
Plano, TX - Mr. Jack Milton Curtis, 91, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was surrounded by his family as he went to meet Jesus face-to-face. A true Southern gentleman whose Christian faith guided him in a life of service, he showed love and compassion to everyone. Thousands of children were greatly impacted through his 34 years of service as business administrator of Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries from 1964-1998. Milton received a commendation from the State of Alabama House of Representatives in 1998 for his outstanding achievements with Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries.
Milton was a beloved husband to Mattie Lou Hannah, whom he married on March 26, 1950, and the proud father of a son, Jonathan Clay Curtis. He served his country with honor and patriotism in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves during the Korean Conflict.
Milton served diligently with the Southern Baptist Business Officer's Conference from 1966 until 1998, missing only one meeting, and in 1999 received the Taylor Daniel Award of Merit. Over the years Milton also provided faithful service on the Annuity Board and distinguished service as chairman of the Seventh General Assembly.
Milton was a steadfast leader in his community, serving as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Troy, Alabama. He rendered invaluable service with the Troy Rotary Club for 33 years, including service as Treasurer. He received a Service Award from the Troy Rotary Club in 1993, and he was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. After retiring, Milton was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Alexander City, Alabama for 17 years until moving to Plano, Texas to be closer to his son and family.
Milton is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mattie Lou, and his son, Clay (Gina). He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Samantha Billings (Blake) and Megan Munro (Zach), and his two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hannah.
He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Sims, his brother Jewell Curtis, his brother Ewell Curtis, and extended family including many nieces and nephews. His family will cherish the Christian heritage he left through his life of service to and love for his family, his friends, and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 am with the funeral service following at 11:00 am at Usrey Brown Funeral Service in Talladega, Alabama. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Jack Milton Curtis may be made to Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries at www.alabamachild.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019