Jacqueline Britts Brooks



Ms. Jackey Brooks passed away on May 17th at her home in Montgomery after a long illness. She was 92 years old.



Jackey graduated from Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, and worked as a teacher and a social worker in her birthplace Roanoke, Virginia.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Brooks, and survived by her daughter, Terry Chilton of Montgomery, and her brother, Bill Britts of Issaquah, WA.



Remembrances may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 645 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery AL 36109









