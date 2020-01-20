|
Jacqueline S. Dickey
Montgomery - Montgomery - "Jackie" 83, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on January 18, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. She was born in Burnt Corn AL. to Rufus & Susie Salter. She was the second of three children; Sonny Salter (Deceased) and Jeffrey Salter (Sherry). She was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School Class of 1955. She was a lifelong member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Survivors include her three daughters, Kelley Dickey, Tracie Dickey and Julie Dickey and her dog, Luna. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020. 12 PM at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with burial to follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends and family one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery Humane Society, Ridgecrest Baptist Church or the in memory of Jackie.
