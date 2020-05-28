Jamari K. Smith
Montgomery - Mr. Jamari K. "Chop" Smith a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Interment in New Style Cemetery, Wetumpka, AL.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 31, 2020.