James Arlie Pinkerton
Montgomery - James Arlie Pinkerton, 86, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Wetumpka, with Rev. Kenneth Garner, officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Church Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Gassett Funeral Home, and again from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Beulah Baptist Church, prior to services.
Mr. Pinkerton was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Pearl Pinkerton. He is survived by his children, Jeff (Lynn) Pinkerton and Melinda (John) Phillips; sister, Delores (Ronnie) Philips; grandchildren, Jeffye (Brandon) Haynes, Trevor (Kalyn) Pinkerton, Johnny Humphrey, Kenneth Young, Addie Phillips, and Zac Phillips; great-grandchildren, Raine Humphrey, Jackson Young, and Colton Haynes, and special friends Ray Humphrey and Michelle Layton. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019