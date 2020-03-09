|
James Arthur "Bill" Lockhart
James Arthur "Bill" Lockhart, 82, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away March 8, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama.
He was born January 22, 1938 in Clanton, Alabama, son of the late Reece C. Lockhart and the late Era Wyatt Lockhart.
Bill was in the A/C and refrigeration business for many years. At the time of his retirement, he was the HVAC Superintendent at Maxwell Air Force Base.
Surviving are his Wife, Linda Driver Lockhart of Montgomery; Daughter, Stacy (Donald) Willoughby of Birmingham; Sons, Derek (Layne Moorer) Lockhart of Lowndesboro, Damon (Erin Hardigree) Lockhart of Hoover; Grandchildren, Madeline, Morgan and Jenna Willoughby, Katie Lockhart, Coleman and Graham Lockhart; Sister, JoAnn Mullins; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Reece C. Lockhart and Era Wyatt Lockhart; Brothers, EJ, Ernest and Cecil Lockhart; Sisters, Willodean Coggins and Lera Nell Cordle.
Friends will be received Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Catoma Baptist Church.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Catoma Baptist Church with Mike Golson officiating.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020