James Barton Ragan, Sr.Deatsville - James Barton Ragan, Sr., a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11:30 until 12:30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, followed by Funeral Mass at 12:30. Interment will be at Pine View Memorial Gardens. Mr. Ragan was preceded in death by his high school sweet heart and wife of 46 years, Darrah Ragan. He is survived by his children, James B. Ragan, Jr (Dana), Teresa Ragan, Cathy Jackson (Micheal), and Mary Carol Frieg (Robert); 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and his dear companion, and friend, Janet Tears along with her family. Pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Robbie Frieg, Matt Ragan, Bart Ragan, Michael Tears and Stephen Tears. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net