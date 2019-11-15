Resources
James Brasher Iii Obituary
James Brasher, III

James E. "Jimmy" Brasher, III entered his heavenly reward on November 10, 2019.

Jimmy was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 30, 1951, but grew up in Montgomery, Alabama graduating from Montgomery Catholic High School in 1970. He continued his education at Troy (State) University obtaining a Bachelor's of Art degree in, his true passion, Music.

Jimmy loved music and the arts, his family and his Phi Mu Alpha brothers.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine Isaac Brasher; his sister, Mary Grace Crawford; two brothers, Joseph Anthony Brasher and John Paul Brasher (Nathalie); and his beloved nieces, nephew, great-niece and great-nephew and dear cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Brasher, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be held at St. Bede's Catholic Church Parish Hall on November 23, 2019 at 9:00am with a Funeral Mass and celebration of life to immediately follow at 10:00am in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Montgomery Catholic High School or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
