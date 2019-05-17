|
|
James Carroll Dunn
Pintlala - James Carroll Dunn (Jim or Bimbo), 66 of Pintlala, AL passed away Sat. May 11, 2019. Born Jan 24, 1953 in Munich, Germany, he was preceded in death by his parents Col. Henry Jackson Dunn, Jr and Carolyn Floyd Dunn, and brother Henry Jackson Dunn, III. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sisters Deborah Ann Dunn and Elizabeth Dunn (Paul Gader); and a host of adoring nieces and nephews. He loved motorcycle riding, his animals and reading the newspaper every day. A memorial service will be held Sat May 18th at 10am at his home place in Pintlala.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019