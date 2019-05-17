Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
his home place
Pintlala, AL
James Carroll Dunn


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Carroll Dunn Obituary
James Carroll Dunn

Pintlala - James Carroll Dunn (Jim or Bimbo), 66 of Pintlala, AL passed away Sat. May 11, 2019. Born Jan 24, 1953 in Munich, Germany, he was preceded in death by his parents Col. Henry Jackson Dunn, Jr and Carolyn Floyd Dunn, and brother Henry Jackson Dunn, III. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sisters Deborah Ann Dunn and Elizabeth Dunn (Paul Gader); and a host of adoring nieces and nephews. He loved motorcycle riding, his animals and reading the newspaper every day. A memorial service will be held Sat May 18th at 10am at his home place in Pintlala.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019
