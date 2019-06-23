Services
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Daniel "Danny" Smith

Obituary Condolences

James Daniel "Danny" Smith Obituary
James Daniel "Danny" Smith

Millbrook - Mr. James Daniel "Danny" Smith age 63, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with John Bowman doing the Eulogy . The interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Danny was retired from the Montgomery Police Department Detective Division. He was preceded in death by his parents James Dallas Smith and Phyllis Jean Edmond Smith. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Smith of Millbrook, AL, daughter Christy Wickham of Millbrook, AL, Barbara Nuss of Wetumpka, AL, sister Sheila Smith of Millbrook, AL brothers Ronnie Smith (Jennifer) of Holtville, AL, Timmy Smith of Holtville, AL, Bruce Smith of Millbrook, AL, grandchildren Cody Evans of Millbrook, AL, Caila Wickham of Millbrook, AL, Carson Wickham of Millbrook, AL, Lily Carr of Wetumpka, AL and Chase Ingram of Wetumpka, AL. Pallbearers will be Steve Stamps, Mike Blackerby, H. D. Kenney, Jerry Jones, Bo Phillips and Carl French. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Brookside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookside Funeral Home
Download Now