James Daniel "Danny" Smith
Millbrook - Mr. James Daniel "Danny" Smith age 63, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with John Bowman doing the Eulogy . The interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Danny was retired from the Montgomery Police Department Detective Division. He was preceded in death by his parents James Dallas Smith and Phyllis Jean Edmond Smith. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Smith of Millbrook, AL, daughter Christy Wickham of Millbrook, AL, Barbara Nuss of Wetumpka, AL, sister Sheila Smith of Millbrook, AL brothers Ronnie Smith (Jennifer) of Holtville, AL, Timmy Smith of Holtville, AL, Bruce Smith of Millbrook, AL, grandchildren Cody Evans of Millbrook, AL, Caila Wickham of Millbrook, AL, Carson Wickham of Millbrook, AL, Lily Carr of Wetumpka, AL and Chase Ingram of Wetumpka, AL. Pallbearers will be Steve Stamps, Mike Blackerby, H. D. Kenney, Jerry Jones, Bo Phillips and Carl French. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019