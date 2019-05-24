Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Point Community Church
Wetumpka, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Point Community Church
Wetumpka, AL
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Snowdoun, AL
View Map
James David "Jamie" Byrd Obituary
James David "Jamie" Byrd

Luverne - Byrd, James David "Jamie" a resident of Luverne, Alabama passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 43. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Point Community Church in Wetumpka, Alabama with Pastor Ernie Willis officiating. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Jamie is preceded in death by his sister Jennifer Kay Byrd. He is survived by his parents Mike & Kay Byrd; son Evan Byrd; brother Michael (Michelle) Byrd; sister Susan Byrd (Fiance' John Williams); grandmother Rosie Hobbs; nieces Morganne (Hamilton) Harper, Jessica (Brandon) Godwin, and Emily Grace Byrd. Pallbearers will be Kory Boling, Karl Tunon, Heath Baxter, Mark Hall, David Johnson, and Nick Carter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery Program at Grace Point Community Church, 78223 Tallassee Highway, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 24, 2019
