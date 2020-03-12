Services
Prattville - Mr. James Earl Miles a resident Prattville, AL expired Mon. Mar. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held Mon., Mar 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM from First Baptist Church, Prattville, AL with Pastor Fred Gray officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL with the staff of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home directing. Viewing will be held, only at the church, one hour prior to funeral services.
