James Earl Miles
Prattville - Mr. James Earl Miles a resident Prattville, AL expired Mon. Mar. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held Mon., Mar 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM from First Baptist Church, Prattville, AL with Pastor Fred Gray officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL with the staff of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home directing. Viewing will be held, only at the church, one hour prior to funeral services.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020