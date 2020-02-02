|
James Edwards Dean
China Grove - James Edwards Dean, a resident of China Grove, AL, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. A visitation with the family will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:30pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with graveside to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. James was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Rosemerry Dean. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rita; son, Noah and wife Hope; son, Lawton and wife Alexandra; daughter, Haley; and four grandsons, Grayson, Thomas, Davis, and Samuel. He also leaves behind 3 brothers, Lee (Roxann), Jeff (Robin), and Kelly (Holly); one sister, Merry (Ben);as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends in China Grove, Montgomery, and Troy. James, fondly known as Jimmy, was born and raised in Montgomery, AL. At the young age of 15, he met the love of his life at Jefferson Davis High School. They were married in 1979 and had 3 children. Jimmy began working with his father at A&C Construction Company, and eventually took over the business with his brothers. Throughout the years, Jimmy has cared for all of his employees like family. Jimmy attended Trinity Presbyterian Church his entire life. His Christian faith was exemplified through his daily service to others. All who knew him will remember Jimmy's larger than life personality which made him friends wherever he went. Pallbearers are Tatum Dean, Chapman Dean, Marshall Dean, Donnie Wright, John McInnis, Everett Story, Richard Holder, and Ken Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers are the employees of A&C Construction Company.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020