Montgomery - James Edwin Thomas, Sr., of Montgomery, AL passed away June 5, 2020, at the age of 94. James was born November 11, 1925, and graduated from "Alabama Polytech" which is today "Auburn University." He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 yrs old during WWII and later fought in the Korean War. He became a Lt. Commander and was placed on Admiral Ballentine's staff. He later served in the Naval Reserve. He became an insurance agent for Independent Life and won national acclaim with Transamerica Insurance. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, was an avid Auburn fan, active in Power Squadron and Rotary, loved boating as well as golf and was a licensed pilot. James E. Thomas, Sr. was a loving father and is survived by his daughter, Patricia Bittel; son, James E. Thomas, Jr.; grandsons, James E. Thomas III and Timothy James Bittel; granddaughter, Brittany V. Allen; great-grandchildren, Tallulah Thomas, Arlo Thomas, Rafe Bittel, Archie Bittel, Sierra Allen and Thatcher Allen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service on Thursday, June 11, 2020




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
