|
|
James Erby Dobbs
James Erby Dobbs, 90, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019. Erby was born at home in Chilton County, Alabama on Feb 27, 1929. He was the second son of Roy and Gertrude Dobbs and grew up in a farming family. In 1949 he married Marianne Wells with whom he shared life for 55 years. He served two years in the US Army during the Korean War and after his honorable discharge as a master sergeant moved to Montgomery and began work at Continental Gin Co. in Prattville. While in Montgomery they became charter members of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In 1957 he moved his family to Prattville and became active members of First Baptist Church and the community for the next 61 years. He loved his family and was always involved in the lives of his two sons, Ricki and Steven. In the community he served as a Boy Scoutmaster, Little League official and umpire, local workers union president, Credit Union president and Masons. He was a lifelong church deacon and usher. Never meeting a stranger, he was friend to innumerable Prattville residents. He loved people, conversation, cars and trucks, especially Fords, the outdoors, motor home travel and camping. Upon retirement from Gilmore Ford he and his navigator wife, Marianne, spent the next 15 years traveling throughout all 48 continental US states in their motor home. He was truly a family man, friend to all and a faithful Christian who read his Bible every day. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gertrude Dobbs, wife, Marianne Wells Dobbs, brother Leroy Dobbs, granddaughter, Susan Elizabeth Dobbs and great granddaughter, Hadley Kate Bush. Erby is survived by his two sons, Ricki (Charlotte) and Steven Dobbs; five grandchildren, Matt (Taylor) Dobbs, Jennifer (Pat) McIntyre, Katie (Ryan) Bush, Eric Dobbs and JaneyGrace Dobbs. He was proud of his seven great grandsons, Anderson and Parker Dobbs, Davis, Wells and Coleman McIntyre, Beckett and Wells Bush. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Prattville on Friday, December 27 at 2:00 pm with Dr. Travis Coleman and Rev. Dave Burns officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church from 12:00 to 1:45pm. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to his home church of 62 years, First Baptist Church in Prattville, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019