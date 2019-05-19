|
|
Dr. James "Jim" F. Jordan
Montgomery - Dr. James "Jim" F. Jordan, age 90 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Marianna, Florida on April 10, 1929 and graduated from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1957. He was married for 49 years to Betty Sanders Jordan of Clopton, Alabama. Jim started his practice in Headland, Alabama where he treated large and small animals for 16 years. He then moved to Montgomery, Alabama where he was a co-partner with Glenn Sanders at Dixie Run Animal Clinic until he retired. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. His passions were his family, fishing, deer hunting, his garden, and Auburn Football.
He is survived by one son, Dr. Jimmy Jordan (Beth) and their three daughters, Elizabeth Jordan, Susan Maxey (Nick), and Catherine Godwin (Harrison); one daughter; Judy Jordan Crews (Greg) and their two sons, Greg Crews, Jr. (Haley) and Chad Crews (Kathryn); and two great grandchildren Madelyn and Trey Crews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with a celebration of Jim's life immediately following at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Frazer United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117 or Clopton United Methodist, 13768 Hwy 105, Clopton AL 36317.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 19, 2019