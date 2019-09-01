Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for James Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Giles


1933 - 2019
James Giles Obituary
James Giles

Montgomery - James Giles, 86, of Montgomery, passed away on August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Cooper; children, Teresa Butler, Steven Butler, Dale Butler, Eugene Butler, Mary Butler and Fred Moorer. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends and extended family. Services for Mr. Giles will be held, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. The Repast will immediately follow the service at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 1, 2019
