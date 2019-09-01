|
James Giles
Montgomery - James Giles, 86, of Montgomery, passed away on August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Cooper; children, Teresa Butler, Steven Butler, Dale Butler, Eugene Butler, Mary Butler and Fred Moorer. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends and extended family. Services for Mr. Giles will be held, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. The Repast will immediately follow the service at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 1, 2019