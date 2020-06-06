James Golson
Prattville - Mr. James Golson age 75 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Davis Funeral Home, LLC.
Prattville - Mr. James Golson age 75 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Davis Funeral Home, LLC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.