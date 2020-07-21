1/
James Gouge
James Gouge

Montgomery - Gouge, James Kenneth (Jim) age 78, was welcomed into heaven on July 17, 2020 after a yearlong illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Oleta Gouge of Unicoi, TN and brother, Joe Gouge, of Unicoi, TN. He is survived by his wife of 44 years of marriage, Jean Bridwell Gouge and sons, Mark Davis, Steven W. (Beverly) Davis, James E. Gouge and daughter Ghisline Parr and grandchildren Jack, Lauren, and Will; brothers, Jack (Thelma) Gouge and John (Judy) Gouge; sisters, Jean (Wayne) Keplinger and June Messer and many loving nephews, nieces and family members. Jim retired after a long and dedicated career from the United Sates Army. He was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, serving fellow members and caring for widows at their time of need. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend that was always kind and will be greatly missed. He shared years of fellowship and joy with closest friends, Don Walker, Dave Furst, and Mike Nisbet playing pinochle and trying to solve the world's problems. He cared for everyone around him and you always knew you mattered in his presence. The graveside service will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
3342150180
