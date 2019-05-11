|
|
James Gross Renfroe
Montgomery - Known to all as Jim, James Gross Renfroe, 62, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully in his home during the early morning on May 8, 2019.
Jim is survived by his daughters Heather Johnson, Meredith Renfroe, Miriam Renfroe, son Kyle Renfroe, son-in-law Franklin Johnson, mother Dolores Renfroe, sister Jan McFarland, granddaughter Harper Johnson, girlfriend Lisa Rowsey, and many loving friends and extended family. Jim was a kind, selfless, and unconditionally loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend to all.
Jim loved sports, especially college football, where his favorite team was the University of Alabama. He spent his career working as a salesman. He spent his free time riding his bike, umpiring Upward Sports youth basketball, fishing, and spending quality time with his friends and family. Jim was always there as a listening ear when his friends and family needed one. His unconditional love and support was felt by all. Jim's children were his world, and he would share with anyone who would listen how proud he was of Heather, Meredith, Miriam, and Kyle. Jim's happiest days were the ones spent with his loved ones.
Jim's family will have a small, private memorial to honor his life this Saturday May 11, 2019. All are welcome to share a memory with Jim in the family's virtual guestbook: https://www.gathering us.com/memorial/jim-renfroe/701.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 11, 2019