Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Resources
More Obituaries for James Renfroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gross Renfroe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Gross Renfroe Obituary
James Gross Renfroe

Montgomery - Known to all as Jim, James Gross Renfroe, 62, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully in his home during the early morning on May 8, 2019.

Jim is survived by his daughters Heather Johnson, Meredith Renfroe, Miriam Renfroe, son Kyle Renfroe, son-in-law Franklin Johnson, mother Dolores Renfroe, sister Jan McFarland, granddaughter Harper Johnson, girlfriend Lisa Rowsey, and many loving friends and extended family. Jim was a kind, selfless, and unconditionally loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend to all.

Jim loved sports, especially college football, where his favorite team was the University of Alabama. He spent his career working as a salesman. He spent his free time riding his bike, umpiring Upward Sports youth basketball, fishing, and spending quality time with his friends and family. Jim was always there as a listening ear when his friends and family needed one. His unconditional love and support was felt by all. Jim's children were his world, and he would share with anyone who would listen how proud he was of Heather, Meredith, Miriam, and Kyle. Jim's happiest days were the ones spent with his loved ones.

Jim's family will have a small, private memorial to honor his life this Saturday May 11, 2019. All are welcome to share a memory with Jim in the family's virtual guestbook: https://www.gathering us.com/memorial/jim-renfroe/701.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now