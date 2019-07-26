Services
Messiah Lutheran Church
6670 Vaughn Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gutierrez Obituary
James Gutierrez

Coosada - James (Jimmy) Gilbert Gutierrez passed Tuesday, July 23rd at Jackson Hospital where he had worked for over 25 years. He is survived by his husband, Ricky Craig of Coosada, AL and a sister, Karen Lewis of southern California. His parents, Gilbert and Betty Gutierrez, whom he loved dearly preceded him in death. Jimmy was an avid painter and enjoyed sharing home-baked creations from his kitchen.

Visitation will be at 10 am this Saturday to be followed by a memorial at Messiah Lutheran in Montgomery where Jimmy was a beloved member. Donations to the congregation are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.