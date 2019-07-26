|
|
James Gutierrez
Coosada - James (Jimmy) Gilbert Gutierrez passed Tuesday, July 23rd at Jackson Hospital where he had worked for over 25 years. He is survived by his husband, Ricky Craig of Coosada, AL and a sister, Karen Lewis of southern California. His parents, Gilbert and Betty Gutierrez, whom he loved dearly preceded him in death. Jimmy was an avid painter and enjoyed sharing home-baked creations from his kitchen.
Visitation will be at 10 am this Saturday to be followed by a memorial at Messiah Lutheran in Montgomery where Jimmy was a beloved member. Donations to the congregation are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 26 to July 27, 2019