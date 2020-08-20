James H. SpinksTallahassee - James Harrison Spinks, 92, peacefully passed away August 18, 2020 at home in Tallahassee, FL. Carol Whatley Spinks, his wife of 62 years, predeceased him in 2016.Harry, as he was known all his life, loved and was loved by sons Wayne and wife Debra of Tallahassee and Richard and wife Susan of Chapel Hill, NC. A special bond existed with his grandsons Matt and wife Rachelle, Jeff and partner McClain and greatgrandchildren James and Mallory Kate all of Tallahassee.Harry and Carol relocated to Montgomery from San Antonio in 1992 to be closer to family. They were active members of Frazier United Methodist Church and cherished the friendships they made there, especially Elaine Ward. Harry was a volunteer with the Alabama Department of Archives and History for 20 years as well as at the Montgomery Cancer Center. He served as a Garden District Preservation Association block captain for many years and was proud to receive the Montgomery Council on Aging Senior of Achievement award in 2009.Born in Birmingham, AL on July 24, 1928 he was an Auburn graduate and Korean war veteran who served as a cryptologist for the Army in Africa. He and Carol were married and started their family upon his return from service.A family graveside service will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 in Opelika, AL with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting. In lieu of flowers, please show your neighbors an act of kindness and volunteer for a favorite cause.